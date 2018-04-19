Bloom, in some ways, is the dream of legalization personified. An unassuming storefront advertised with modest signage, it's the embodiment of the friendly neighborhood dispensary—the sort of place you'd pop into to pick up a $4 pre-roll just like you would a cheap bottle of wine from the nearest corner store on the way to a dinner party. Although housed in a two-story brick building, the bud room is the size of an average mini-mart, and the budtenders are as laid-back as the baristas at the coffee shop at the end of the block. With edibles from standard-bearers Wyld, Grön and Leif Goods, a selection of flower that includes high-CBD options from East Fork Cultivar and a staff that'll steer you toward the product you might not even know you're looking for, it's an ideal icebreaker for the first-time buyer.