A diamond in the rough amid the desolation of Southeast Division and 170th, Canna-Daddy's is a colorful miracle Willy Wonka would be proud of. It's filled to the brim with just about every product you can think of, which is no happy accident given that Canna-Daddy's won Best Cannabis Store Product Selection at last year's Dope Cup. There are hundreds of strains to choose from, with multiple glass cases devoted exclusively to shatter, a CBD area (that has CBD face masks!), a wall of pre-rolls and unique edibles that would delight even the most jaded stoner, including medicated hot sauce, fruit leathers and Coava coffee. You can even get transdermal patches here in either pure CBD or 1-to-1 THC-CBD varieties. Budget-conscious? Check out $5 grams of Lemon Kush, or grab $42 quarters of strains like Creme Brulee from Green Choice Farms. On Saturdays, $15 nets you an eighth, and edibles like Gia chocolate bars run $12 for 50 mg.