While most dispensaries are still figuring out the nuances of running one location, Cannabliss & Co. already has five: three in Portland, one in Eugene and another in Springfield. The fact that Cannabliss is a chain with long-standing relationships with growers means that it has dibs on deals that newer shops don't have access to. At Cannabis & Co.'s Burnside location, there's always some kind of sale, and you can usually get top-shelf strains at a discount. But even at full price, the rates are a reasonable $6 to $10 per gram. For the chemical-composition illiterate, Cannabliss graciously organizes its extensive flower menu into categories like "Drift Away on a Cloud of Smoke" and "Enlightenment Looks Good on You."