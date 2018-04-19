Collective Awakenings is one of the Green Mile's original medicinal spots, and it certainly shows throughout its mildly groovy lobby. A massive tree coated in lacquer is an instant eye-catcher, but it's the oil painting of a hazy forest covered in mushrooms that brings to mind the '90s stoner art aesthetic Spencer's Gifts helped make popular in the alt-rock era. The sales area, on the other hand, has cleaned up quite nicely since the switch to rec, offering a bright and sleek space in which to browse. After the front desk calls back for help with a walkie-talkie, you're paired up with a budtender who offers flower at one of three identical stations. Clients are given a pair of wooden tongs and a lighted magnifying glass to inspect the nugs, while a smattering of commonly available edibles and a small amount of vapes and oils round out the rest of the case. Be sure to check out the budget-bin selection of eighths, which had strains like Thin Mist GSC and White Tahoe Cookies starting at just $35.