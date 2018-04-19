Almost upon opening, Farma was a cannabis landmark. The brainchild of renowned grower Jeremy Plumb and a powerhouse support team, Farma has been, from its inception in 2014, something more intricate than a dispensary—it's part neighborhood bar, part think-tank, part spaceship. Farma is where bright minds chat about the cutting edge of cannabis with industry vets and wide-eyed tourists alike. On weekend nights, especially, there's a good energy to the place. There's a reason California's new rec chains follow its model and why its been named Oregon's best dispensary for years running by basically everyone. For all its forward-thinking, though, Farma excels at basic shopkeeping. The staff is uncommonly friendly and well-versed in each strain's many effects. The flower selection is brightly lit, neatly organized and ever-rotating with the best available bud. The entire industry should adopt Farma's color-coded labeling system, which is both simpler and more accurate than rote sativa-indica-hybrid classifications. A display case of high-quality cannabis wares lines the back wall. Prices here aren't cut-rate, but affordable options are available. For sampling, great jars of top-quality flower are offered up for inspection, an olfactory experience on par with the city's finest meals and rose gardens.