Tiny but mighty, the Flowershop space is reminiscent of an industrial art gallery. It's small with a tin roof, wood accents, stained-glass window panels and great, big colorful paintings hanging across the walls, giving it an edgy but friendly aesthetic. The selection here is pretty humble: You've got about a dozen strains to choose from, with a small offering of edibles that amounted to little more than the full line of Fully Baked cookies and a few gummies. Flower ranges from $5 to $12 a gram, with "flower hour" deals (4-6 and 8-10 pm) knocking $2 off per gram and $3 off eighths. What Flowershop lacks in quantity it more than makes up for in quality. Not only was my budtender incredibly kind, patient and courteous, but the buds themselves were some of the finest-looking specimens I'd seen. Each flower smelled more vibrant than the last, with Kosher Tangie and Orange Crush varietals erupting with citrusy goodness and a potent pinene-heavy Chernobyl clocking in at 25.9 percent THC.