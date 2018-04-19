As its name connotes, this quaint little dispensary tucked away in the Madison South neighborhood is a Hawaiian-themed affront to the glitz and gloss of big-money cannabis. A dry erase board displaying pricing for flower, which our budtender weighed out with little cardboard french-fry containers, adds to the homey feel of the operation, which enjoyed a steady trickle of elderly patients from the glut of nearby apartment buildings. Swing by on a Monday for a 20 percent discount on its impressive selection of edibles, which has billowed from a small scattering of Grön bars and That Taffy to a cornucopia of delights for all palates. Our budtender declared an allegiance to Bula Farms and pointed to a nice batch of GG #4 as proof, but the Lodi Dodi from Eugene's SugarTop stuck out as the highest-quality bud of the bunch, and the $11.90 price tag was well worth it.