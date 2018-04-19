Green Goddess Remedies is nestled along a quiet, tidy stretch of Taylors Ferry Road near the Tigard city line. Previously a neighborhood convenience store and candy shop, it now resembles a French country cafe, with a small parking lot and garden off to one side. Green Goddess is also one of Portland's most venerable shops, dating to medicinal days. The waiting room keeps up the Gallic ambience with a Parisian glam décor. The shop's budtenders fit the vibe—sophisticated, yet earthy. The flower selection is wide-ranging, with around 32 strains, mostly grown at the offsite Goddess Garden. The shop floor's shining jewel is its eye-popping array of edibles, including Chalice Farms truffles and gummies, Elbes' cakeballs in three different flavors, and all sorts of Grön chocolates. Rotating specials mean every day offers its own deal.