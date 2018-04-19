Given rap's relationship to weed, Green Hop's claim to being "the world's first historical hip-hop dispensary" is either dubious or an idea so head-smackingly obvious it's astounding no one thought of it sooner. Standing out like a pair of Cross Colours on a residential block just off Northeast Killingsworth, the green-and-yellow converted Craftsman home is, nonetheless, a breath of fresh, pungent air in Portland's cannabis scene, for more than one reason. Where most new dispensaries resemble acupuncture studios, Green Hop, which soft-opened at the end of 2017, is truly like a chill session at your best DJ friend's house. Graffiti seemingly transposed from the side of a Bronx-bound subway train in the '80s runs up the lobby wall. A Tribe Called Quest is on the stereo, with classic records from Nas, Method Man and, of course, Dr. Dre propped up for display. Strains even have names like Illmatic and Grandmaster Flowers. More than the unique vibe, the shop is also one of the few black-owned dispensaries in Portland, started by career educator Karanja Crews as a means of paying homage to the culture that raised him. In June, Green Hop celebrates its grand opening with a block party headlined by Dead Prez and an all-star lineup of local rap luminaries. If you're wondering if you can you kick it—yes, you can.