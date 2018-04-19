By look, Kings of Canna is more upscale whiskey bar or swanky curio shop than cannabis retailer. Entering the showroom, customers are greeted by a luxurious horseshoe of aged wood. Can-styled lights are suspended above the arced display case, each casting a dim circle to accent the glass-enclosed, built-in cubbies where flower selections are displayed like antique pocket watches or model ships built in empty bottles. Over the years, I've discovered a number of gems in the Kings' coffers: Nana's Fix by Kleen Karma Farms is a personal benchmark for strong-armed, psychedelic sativas, while the $3 grams and $80 ounces of sungrown flower from Kings' vertically integrated outdoor farm, Everest Holdings, have become a staple in my household. Aside from the hallmark bouquet of connoisseur-oriented flower options, Kings also stocks an extensive stable of edibles and a more curated collection of concentrates.