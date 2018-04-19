Little Amsterdam is stashed at the south end of John's Landing in a dark, wood-shingled storefront built in the early 20th century, back when the property was rumored to be a brothel. These days, there's a Zupan's across the street and Oregon Public Broadcasting offices within earshot. Little Amsterdam is owned by a mother-daughter duo who also run a second shop near Gladstone. The waiting area's fake fireplace is cozy and keeps up the building's historic vibe. The receptionist buzzed me back to the shop floor without making eye contact, but Little Amsterdam's budtender made up for the spacey front desk by dispensing strain details with enthusiasm and evident joy in her job. The interior décor recalls the building's past, with dark wood cabinetry and Roaring '20s-era furniture. The store's selection is vast, and includes cannabis in most of its forms. The flower list is around 20 deep, an assortment of glassware is available, and maybe most impressive, there's a well-stocked beverage cooler.