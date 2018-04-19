If you rarely to never make the trip across the Columbia, you just might be missing out on one of the more impressive dispensaries in the Portland metro area. New Vansterdam has seen some major changes in its four-year lifespan, with each improvement edging the suburban shop closer to perfection. Formerly operating on a three-room system, it has streamlined the process so that IDs are checked upon entry and all product is now available on the showroom floor. This setup has enabled the shop to expand its storage space and, in turn, its offerings. The sales floor here can be overwhelming, even to the most well-versed of consumers, but New Vansterdam puts in the effort to make shoppers feel comfortable. A massive Pacific Northwest-themed mural gives way to digital menu boards displaying scrolling prices and specials. Farther inside, products are arranged from extracts to flower to pre-rolls on the east side, with the west side showcasing edibles and paraphernalia. Upon exiting, multiple Oregon license plates were spotted in the parking lot—a confirmation that this updated formula seems to be working.