With high-profile locations in the Pearl and directly across from the Convention Center, Oregon's Finest is well-positioned as the face of Portland pot tourism—and that face has stubble and smells of steak sauce. Intentional or not, the aesthetic is more aggressively masculine than at your average Portland dispensary. The heavy wood interior brings to mind a luxe cigar store, or those Jim Beam ads with Mila Kunis hanging out in a barrel room. That's not to say the shopping experience is intimidating, or overly bro'd out. But it does feel a bit more serious, with menus resembling the cocktail list at an upscale whiskey bar and prices to match: Grams from partner farm SoFresh are in the $16-to-$20 range.