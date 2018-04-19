Tucked away in a strip mall way out in Raleigh Hills, Parlour Cannabis Shoppe resembles an artisanal chocolate store more than a dispensary—the precise design aesthetic appears to be "Sherlock Holmes' secret weed den," with hanging lamps, trippy wallpaper and an old dartboard on display behind the counter. Upon entering, a representative from Wyld called me "chief" and offered unmedicated gummy samples, shattering the vaguely Victorian image a bit. But the actual counter service was a revelation for a new smoker like me. Instead of simply shoving a glass jar under my nose then nudging me toward the register, the budtender made a point of educating me on what terpenes to search out if I was seeking a more creative high versus something to simply knock me out. And then, since I happened to be wearing green on St. Patrick's Day, she knocked an extra percentage off my purchase, netting me a gram of OG Kush and Huckleberry for only $9.