On a residential stretch of Lombard in North Portland, a cozy white bungalow with green trim houses the skate-themed Portland Pot Shop. The sparsely decorated waiting room at least features a TV and comfy couches—and, generously, a restroom. The receptionist was on break during our visit, which meant staff had to boogie back to reception every time someone new entered, which was frequently. On this particular weekend, the spot was bumpin'. DJ Shadow's "Midnight in a Perfect World" provided the soundtrack to a diverse crowd that ebbed and flowed through the cramped showroom. Despite its size, Portland Pot Shop carries a broad assortment of fresh strains—prices range from $5 to $16 a gram—in bountiful amounts. Pre-rolls are a particularly great buy here: Some strains go for as low as $3 every day, and on Tuesdays, they're only $2. While the shop has plenty of edibles on hand, it also offers eighths of shake for only $10. It sounds like the deals don't just entice newcomers but keep the regulars rolling in. A budtender mentioned the shop's two-year anniversary was coming up, and the guy next to us piped up, fondly, "I remember that! I was here for your opening on 4/20!"