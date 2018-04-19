As owners of a vital member of the original guard of medical-gone-recreational shops, Pure Green's Matt and Meghan Walstatter were among the early rounds of industry leaders heading to Salem to work with legislators on recreational cannabis laws. Formerly a go-to for affordable access to the best flower, concentrates and tinctures for patients, Pure Green has carried its reputation into the rec area as a jewel along Sandy Boulevard's Green Mile, with deals like "Fat Ounce Friday," when customers can take $20 off their purchase of an ounce of flower. The soothing tone is set by sea-green walls in the spacious bud room, filled with equally calming flower prices from $5 to $12 a gram (tax included) by growers like Frontier Farms and Cultivation Classic award winner Ten Four Farms and high-CBD strains by Phyre. For those seeking CBD supplements, either for chronic pain or just as a daily vitamin, there are several types of 1-gram supercharged tinctures by CBD Apothecary for $50 to $60. Clean out the quarters in your car and you can snag a single serving of Wyld infused chocolate for $2.50.