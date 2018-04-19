Silver Stem may be the Hollywood District's best-kept secret. The $3 gram special makes the tiny shop worth a glance, and unless you've made a late-night run to the nearby McDonald's that's also tucked away from the bustle of Sandy Boulevard, there's a good chance you've missed it. It's definitely not the dankest flower you'll find, but the Cowgirl Diesel from Alter Farms we purchased on a recent visit still punched way above its price tag. Flower lives in a pair of display cases magnifying glass-equipped jars, while the space on the walls is filled with a hodgepodge of classic vinyl from Steely Dan, David Bowie and Wu-Tang Clan. You'll find two price points beyond the $3 "bronze" selection—$6 "gold" grams and $14.40 grams in the "platinum" lineup, the latter of which included a batch of White Tahoe Cookies from High Winds Farms that is among the freshest and most fragrant in town. Below the flower is a carefully curated mix of oils from brands like the Quarry and Portland Rosin, as well as cartridges from Craft Reserve, Golden Private Stash and proprietary pods for the Pax Era. It's not the biggest or brightest shop in town, but throw in the secret 10 percent discount for incidentally wearing sports gear on a weekend and you've got a rather impressive selection of wares at some of the most competitive prices in town.