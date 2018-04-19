Slabtown is a new neighborhood of luxury light-fixture stores and warehouses on the industrial fringe of Northwest. Slabtown the shop has an old-school feel and the essentials. The large bud room doubles as a yoga studio on some Sunday mornings, and as a venue for bring-your-own-cannabis painting classes called Puff, Pass and Paint. Along with a glass selection, clones and seeds, it also carries useful accessories, like protective vape cartridge cases and Clear Eyes. The owners come from Southern Oregon and take care to find vendors with cultivation experience. They carry flower from Lucky Lion Farms and Mountain Sun Botanicals out of the Applegate Valley, which have 20 years breeding experience, and vape cartridges from Green Dragon Extracts that are made of high-quality materials with glass-fiber wicks.