Wesley's Wish

by East Fork Cultivars

With the scent of cherry cough syrup served in an overripe orange, Wesley's Wish opens up a clear-headed, feel-good experience that's great for times when staying on task requires a little stress relief. Experienced consumers won't notice a significant psychoactive experience, as it contains less than 5 perfect THC and nearly 13 percent CBD. The traceable effects are uplifting, conversational and anxiolytic, making for an exceptionally functional high.