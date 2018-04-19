Wesley's Wish
by East Fork Cultivars
With the scent of cherry cough syrup served in an overripe orange, Wesley's Wish opens up a clear-headed, feel-good experience that's great for times when staying on task requires a little stress relief. Experienced consumers won't notice a significant psychoactive experience, as it contains less than 5 perfect THC and nearly 13 percent CBD. The traceable effects are uplifting, conversational and anxiolytic, making for an exceptionally functional high.
PDX
by Shango Premium Cannabis
A cross of Cinex and an unknown Skunk, PDX is energizing without any severe stupefactions, arriving at the nose like grapefruit juice misted over spring-bloom honeysuckle—a sweet base pierced by a cutting center note of pencil shavings and watery black pepper. When enjoyed in moderate doses, it provides a lucid energy that's excellent for both mental and physical activities.
Lamb's Bread Sour Diesel
by High Production
If you're to believe the lore, Bob Marley had a habit of throwing cannabis seeds offstage while performing with the Wailers. Call it an act of political defiance, or a bold endorsement for a varietal he preferred—Lamb's Bread, an energetic, cerebral Jamaican plant that, when combined with Sour Diesel's bleary, post-OG potency, equates to ideal morning weed. Expect a strong bump in mood and creativity, along with a soothing body note well-suited for minor pain management, sans groggy side effects.
Comments