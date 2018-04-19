The beige couch in the lobby of TreeHouse Collective may look like something you'd sit on while waiting for bad news in a vice principal's office. But the net effect of such understated environs is a shop that's neither pretentious nor overt in its stonerness. This venerable holdover from the medicinal era is now almost relentlessly modern in its wares, with a rotation of ingestibles like Dirty Arm Farm syrups and Legal tonics, as well as a staggering selection of competitively priced shatter from Luvli, White Label Extracts and Oregrown. The shop's apparent preference for '90s hip-hop and festival-friendly jam funk like Lettuce and Galactic gives it a classic feel for stoners who are still new to the legal thing, and the colored-label system that decodes the pricing of its flower will be immediately familiar to anyone who's ever scoured the aisles of a Goodwill in hopes of an underpriced score. On a recent visit, ours was eighths of an uber-fruity Bluniverse from Fox Hollow Flora and some OG Kush from EuFlora, both of which clocked in at $20 apiece. The vape and oil selection isn't quite affordable or diverse enough to tickle the fancy of curious walk-ins, but the array of Select Strains cartridges would certainly be good enough for devotees of the ubiquitous brand.