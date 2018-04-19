2419 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-894-8774, pdxtreehouse.com. 10 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-6 pm.

The beige couch in the lobby of TreeHouse Collective may look like something you'd sit on while waiting for bad news in a vice principal's office. But the net effect of such understated environs is a shop that's neither pretentious nor overt in its stonerness. This venerable holdover from the medicinal era is now almost relentlessly modern in its wares, with a rotation of ingestibles like Dirty Arm Farm syrups and Legal tonics, as well as a staggering selection of competitively priced shatter from Luvli, White Label Extracts and Oregrown. The shop's apparent preference for '90s hip-hop and festival-friendly jam funk like Lettuce and Galactic gives it a classic feel for stoners who are still new to the legal thing, and the colored-label system that decodes the pricing of its flower will be immediately familiar to anyone who's ever scoured the aisles of a Goodwill in hopes of an underpriced score. On a recent visit, ours was eighths of an uber-fruity Bluniverse from Fox Hollow Flora and some OG Kush from EuFlora, both of which clocked in at $20 apiece. The vape and oil selection isn't quite affordable or diverse enough to tickle the fancy of curious walk-ins, but the array of Select Strains cartridges would certainly be good enough for devotees of the ubiquitous brand.

NEARBY: Sprint across Sandy to Providore Fine Foods (2340 NE Sandy Blvd.), which offers a marketplace stocked with bougie stoner delights ranging from fresh fish and oysters to delectable pastries from Little T Baker.

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars