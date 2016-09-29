Willamette Week is Portland's go-to alternative media source for news, politics, arts and culture. Our advertising department offers various opportunities for local business and services to engage with our readers through our print, digital and event based platforms.
Account Executive // Full time //
Our advertising and marketing department offers various opportunities for local business and services to engage with our readers through print, digital and event based platforms. These platforms include a weekly print issue, annual magazines, events and digital opportunities such as social media, newsletters, web ads and sponsored content. We are currently looking to hire a new account executive who would specialize in offering these services to our clients. The position requires at least two years of sales and/or marketing experience, customer service, a pulse on current events, knowledge of how businesses reach their consumers via print, web ads, social media and other digital content based platforms. A candidate would need to work well under deadlines, have impeccable organization skills and be motivated by a commission based structure.
Email Iris Meyers at imeyers@wweek.com for more information.
