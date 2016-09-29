Our advertising and marketing department offers various opportunities for local business and services to engage with our readers through print, digital and event based platforms. These platforms include a weekly print issue, annual magazines, events and digital opportunities such as social media, newsletters, web ads and sponsored content. We are currently looking to hire a new account executive who would specialize in offering these services to our clients. The position requires at least two years of sales and/or marketing experience, customer service, a pulse on current events, knowledge of how businesses reach their consumers via print, web ads, social media and other digital content based platforms. A candidate would need to work well under deadlines, have impeccable organization skills and be motivated by a commission based structure.