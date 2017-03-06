Carbon steel is cast iron's more expensive, sexier cousin. They share the same level of maintenance, (and are also without a non-stick coating) but carbon steel's super smooth surface has the potential to be much more non-stick with enough seasoning. Carbon steel's thinner profile means that pans are lighter and more maneuverable than cast iron. The Darto No 27 (for its 27cm diameter), however, is a 3mm thick behemoth. You can still sling it about, provided you didn't skip Arm Day, and you'll want to sling it about. It may not be my most used pan but it's the one I have the most fun with. It's pressed from a single sheet of metal so there are no seams or rivets to snag food or utensils on, it has massive heat retention and the sloped sides make it easy to sauté and stir fry with. It has a long, almost unwieldy handle but the end furthest away stays nice and cool no matter how blistering hot the pan it. The Darto is imported from Argentina, and so far only available directly from their website. Shipping is very expensive so go in on a couple with a friend to take advantage of their free shipping for orders over $100. Note, if you go to their website, make sure you click on the American flag icon in the upper right hand corner, otherwise the prices will be in Argentinian pesos and the sticker shock is bound to cause heart palpitations. Buy it here.