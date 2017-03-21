Wildlands places you firmly in the shit along with three other soldiers, who can either be inhabited by your real-life friends or controlled by the game's AI. Bolivia is divided into differing biomes such as dense jungle, flat farmlands, craggy mountainous regions blanketed in snow and so on. Each province represents a piece of El Sueño's empire, which Ubisoft has nicely organized into various pieces of the druglord pie. This is to say that each region operates under the purview of a different type of villain, be they a boyfriend-girlfriend torture team, an influential politician, a violent thug with everything to prove and more. With five or six story missions per province and dozens of side quests scattered everywhere, there's a lot to do—or so it seems at first. Yes, it's a blast to jump into Bolivia with a squad of pals and set about aiding the country's rebels, stealing supply choppers or taking over cartel-run outposts, but it can wear thin. Each encounter plays out in basically the same way: send a drone into survey the area, mark bad guys to kill and resources to collect, then go in and—get this—kill the bad guys and collect the resources.