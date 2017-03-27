The Herschel Little America will treat you real nice. It's a large backpack (20" high with a 14.5" shoulder drop) with lots of pockets, supported by Nylon lining. You'll have no problem fitting a laptop, a wool sweater, an IPA and a medium-sized notebook in here. The four Buckle Drawstrip Magnetic Snap closures make the backpack easy to seal, but be careful and don't get the metal wet. (This can be problematic in Portland.) I made this mistake and not soon after, one of the drawstrings fell off completely.