A chef's knife should be the anchor of your kitchen cutlery team. Most of your heavy lifting is done with this blade so you want to be happy with your choice. Here's where you should shell out a little more, even with a starter's knife. What you'll be buying is quality of construction, ease of maintenance and performance. As cool looking as some of those 10" monsters are, most home cooks are best served with the 8" version. The Shun Classic is handmade in Japan, with a nice, stiff blade that holds a keen edge for months at a time with moderate use. The handle slopes elegantly from the bolster (the piece of metal where the handle meets the blade) into the blade, so that grip style remains comfy even for longer cutting sessions.