Humorous store-bought costumes—like this one of a grown man acting as a kangaroo’s Joey–can set you back upwards of $60, which is a lot of money to spend on a crappy adult baby costume. Really, it is best think of Halloween costumes like cupcakes: If they’re homemade, they’re much more likely to please a crowd.
F. Scott Fitzgerald
What You Need: Suavecito Pomade
Considering the arrival of the Amazon Prime series Z: The Beginning of Everything, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s recent Twitter fame, as well as all the English majors being born every day, dressing up as F. Scott is as frugal as it is timely. Consider: If you’re a guy, you probably (hopefully) own a white button down shirt, a tie and some slacks—if not, you have a great excuse for an afternoon secondhand shopping. But to really tie this look together and make the effort clear, you’ll need some pomade like the stuff F. Scott himself used to channel his inner Princess Leia.
Sylvia Plath('s Death)
What You Need: A cardboard box.
If you live in Portland, there’s a good chance you’ve read Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. It’s a manic pixie dream white girl wannabe classic, and foreshadowed Plath’s tragic, infamous personal demise.
Andy Warhol
What You Need: A wig.
This Halloween, play homage to the man who made Campbell’s soup forever more famous than Progresso. An ideal costume for somebody who’s male, female or completely genderless, all you need is a bright white wig, a turtleneck and some Ben Gibbard-looking glasses. You really succeed here if you procure a can of Campbell’s, carry it around with you, and then eat it at the end of the night after falling victim to the drunchies.
Harvey Weinstein (and/or zombie Hugh Hefner)
Recently, Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein was revealed to be the new new Bill Cosby, after recently deceased Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner was revealed to be the new Bill Cosby. Turns out, old media guys in bathrobes have a disposition towards being grotesque sex creeps.
The California Transplant
What You Need: California Tee.
The Old-Portlander
Go on and on about how everything was way before Portlandia and alienate cool, open-minded people for free.
