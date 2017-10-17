Although cashmere and denim are incredibly priced, more luxurious items like the Italian leather loafers ($168) and wool overcoat ($250, [editor's note: it's 45% off right now!]) can add some digits to your shopping cart. However, note that in the interests of complete transparency, Everlane gives customers the choice to buy overstocked items for 25%, 35% or 45% off their regular pricing. Along with helpful videos of models walking in the clothing to see how it fits in motion, there's a map on their site that shows every factory they work with across the globe, each pinpoint bringing you to a dedicated page about how they found that factory and the story behind the owners and employees.