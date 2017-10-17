It started with my journey to find the perfect black tee.
Buying inconsistently-sized basics from fast-fashion outlets had gotten old. They wore out in a matter of months, ensuring another purchase that, though cheap, couldn't possibly have humane and environmentally-conscious consequences throughout the supply chain.
When searching for ethical clothing companies, most of the results yield tie-dyed, shapeless ensembles really only appropriate for the Oregon Country Fair. A more pointed search brought up hints of chic basics in neutral colors that I could wear at work or out and about.
Cue Everlane.
The price of every item sold by this men and women's online clothier is broken down to show costs for materials, hardware, labor, duties (if made outside the US) and transport. So that black cotton crew tee I was seeking cost $2.79 in materials, $.65 in hardware, $.16 transport, and $4.68 in labor, showing a "true cost" of $8. They sell it for $16. Total transparency.
Everlane took it a step further with the recent launch of their new denim line, currently highlighted with a billboard along the Burnside Bridge. While building a selection of timeless fashion staples, founder and CEO Michael Preysman wanted to lead the charge for more sustainable and traditionally durable denim.
That mission became possible once he found Saitex factory in Japan, where jeans are air-dried and 98% of the water used is recycled. Even the waste doesn't go to waste. The toxic sludge byproduct created by denim manufacturing is extracted and shipped to a nearby brick factory, where it is mixed with cement and formed into affordable housing materials.
The jeans are such a hot ticket item that Everlane had to cancel a pop-up event scheduled in Portland for October due to low inventory, but you can still order online. I snagged a pair of high-rise jeans in Everlane's medium wash for $68, and have worn them pretty much daily since then. Stylish, versatile; they have that stiff, old-school denim feeling—one that will withstand thigh contact without wearing out like cheap leggings.
Although cashmere and denim are incredibly priced, more luxurious items like the Italian leather loafers ($168) and wool overcoat ($250, [editor's note: it's 45% off right now!]) can add some digits to your shopping cart. However, note that in the interests of complete transparency, Everlane gives customers the choice to buy overstocked items for 25%, 35% or 45% off their regular pricing. Along with helpful videos of models walking in the clothing to see how it fits in motion, there's a map on their site that shows every factory they work with across the globe, each pinpoint bringing you to a dedicated page about how they found that factory and the story behind the owners and employees.
If you're going to spend a few extra dollars on well-made essentials for your wardrobe, Everlane's transparency about ethical operations more than compensates for the additional costs on something that will last longer and fit properly.
