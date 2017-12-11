What's inside is what counts. This tends to be true—so long as you discount people—but it is relevant in terms of your living space. One home decor look that's always "a look," especially if you live in a bungalow in inner Southeast is mid-century modern.
The problem? This stuff is pricey! Not everyone can exclusively furnish their home from Vintage Pink on Hawthorne. Even House of Vintage can get a little $$$$ when it comes to furniture.
But it looks so good! Trust me, I know; I have a whole Instagram dedicated to representing mid-century modern furniture as the most promising backdrop for young people who just want to do drugs and sing kareoke renditions of Coldplay.
So, what do you do if you want that mod look–but the only look you can pull off is broke? You buy reproductions: Things that look vintage, but aren't vintage. This doesn't mean you can't still find quality products. And who can really tell the difference? Furniture isn't like people or wine. If you take care of the items we list below (all under $80), they can look the same in another mid-century.
Let's start small and work our way up.
Every room needs some chair off to the side, preferably with a wool blanket draped over it. This "vortex" side chair, made in the style of the legendary Eames side chair, is a solid choice either way.
Here's my reasoning: these Eames chair knockoffs are $150+ if you buy them new off of a hip online retailer. With the Vortex, that's 3-for-1 value. This chair is made of a reinforced wood and wire base and comes with plastic, non-marking feet, so it won't mess up the actually vintage wood flooring in your apartment.
You have to assemble this on your own, but it comes in only two pieces, which makes setup agreeable. Also, take note: it comes in *many* colors. Like an iMac G3 amount of colors.
Recently, I moved into a new place. Before moving, I sold my vintage bedside table on Craigslist because its legs were about as wobbly as mine when I attempt the plank pose during a yoga sesh. Anyway, nearly every table I found online that was mock mid-century was upwards of $120, even on Target.
Then there's this guy. This chic light walnut/white side end table is meticulously mod and jaw-droppingly affordable. Some assembly is required: You get the storage drawer and the legs, which come in the drawer. Get some screws and you have yourself a side table in minutes.
The selling point: This table is made of *real* wood (not particle board). Surprisingly, it's much less flimsy than something you'd find at West Elm for 6x the price.
Let's get this out of the way. It's not real marble. You're not going to get real marble on a mod coffee table for under $300. This Sauder coffee table, however, is ready for your air plant and this month's copy of Kinfolk.
This table's edges aren't rounded, something that might not matter to you until you own it: It's a sharp looking table with literally sharp edges. However, it's easy to assemble and it comes with an EverSheen top-coat that resists the big three, heat, stains, and scratches. That's the beauty of getting a coffee table with a marble top (even faux), as opposed to a wood one; the scratches look like part of the design.
If you've ever wondered why mid-century modern can look "Asian"? As it turns out, Western mid-mod owes a huge debt of influence to Chinese and Japanese design.
This shelf/floor lamp is the ideal example for American/classic Asian modernist fusion. It looks like it belongs in Lost in Translation and The Brady Bunch. (And there are few things that meet that criteria.) It's basically a two-in-one; it's a lamp that's also a set of simple, rhythmic 3-tiered bookshelves. There's enough room here for a couple of books on Freud, a decorative vase that costs more than this product, as well as a bonsai tree.
