Sonos is the wireless audio company that everyone can agree on: Product reviewers like Wirecutter consistently rank their high-end soundbar, whole suite of speakers and their subwoofer, which looks really cool, as their best of class. Because of their sound quality, ease of setup, sleek design and Alexa compatability, they're about as good as wireless speakers get, and about as good as a home theater setup and/or multi-room speaker system that you can get without going into the pricey world of high-end audio equipment.
And today, the whole suite of speakers is on sale. You can cop the base model Alexa-enabled Play:1 speaker for only $135 through the end of the day, $65 less than its $200 retail price. My friend had these little speakers set up throughout his gigantic apartment, and being able to have music booming throughout the entire place was incredibly cool.
But wait, there's more. If you're looking to give your TV speakers a boost, Sonos' soundbar and subwoofer are both $70 off each. And if you want even better sound for a single room, the Play:5 that comes with six audio drivers is $50 off.
Back in May, I took it upon myself to watch every single film in the four-decade long Alien franchise in anticipation of Alien: Covenant. Even though it was a huge pain in the ass to watch all those movies in a week, it solidified the original as one of my favorite films of all time (it's a masterpiece) and let me take a deep dive into one of science fiction's most consistently good franchises. For example: Did you know that Alien: Resurrection is a seriously good black comedy?
For today, you can take up to 65% off of the Blu-Ray box set of all six films in the franchise (the Alien vs Predator movies are terrible and don't count) and get it for as low as $28 if you are a Prime subscriber. These films are super rewatchable and this is an incredibly good deal.
I've found that our readers don't tend to do a lot of big ticket item shopping, but it's the holidays so I thought I'd let you know that there's a big sale on PCs and PC accessories on Amazon today. It runs the whole gamut of $250 chromebooks to $700 convertable laptops to $3,800 gaming latops with 17″, 4K touchscreens, so if you're in the market, especially for that last one, check it out.
Oh yeah, a whole bunch of monitors and a couple of wifi accessories are included in the sale, too.
Finally, let's wrap things up with some good old fashioned board games. You can save up to 40% on classics and children's board games like Candyland, Monopoly and Guess Who?, all of which are sure to make a small child really, really angry.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
