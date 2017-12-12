Back in May, I took it upon myself to watch every single film in the four-decade long Alien franchise in anticipation of Alien: Covenant. Even though it was a huge pain in the ass to watch all those movies in a week, it solidified the original as one of my favorite films of all time (it's a masterpiece) and let me take a deep dive into one of science fiction's most consistently good franchises. For example: Did you know that Alien: Resurrection is a seriously good black comedy?