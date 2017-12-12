Holiday shopping can be pretty overwhelming. Finding the perfect, meaningful gift for everyone on your list is no easy task. With so many brands and retailers throwing their products and sales in your face how do you choose the right one?
In hopes of making your holiday shopping a little easier, today I'm rounding up 8 of my favorite Portland made items that I've personally bought/experienced/used that would make excellent gifts for the people on your shopping list and even for yourself. Hey, I won't judge!
I bought my first Primecut bag (the Salt and Pepper Clutch) during Little Boxes in 2014 and after using it pretty much everyday, almost four years later it's still in perfect condition. Made from one-of-a-kind ethically sourced hides, three things are always constant with Primecut. First, no two bags will ever be alike. Seoond, the quality of the materials used and the construction of the bags themselves is unbeatable. Third, the styles offered are trendy enough to sit beside current fashion trends yet are classic enough that you can use these bags for years after trends have come and gone, and still look chic. Ranging from $18 for keychains and tassels. (LOVE this one) to $300 for the sheepskin backpacks there's something for every price point.
Candles always make for a great multi-use gift and there are so many reasons to love Bridge Nine Candle Co. With over 15 scents (that I can count) I've yet to come across a scent that I haven't liked. My personal favs are Black Amber and White Pine from the Holiday Collection. Every candle is hand poured and made with soy wax and a 100% cotton wick which makes them burn slow and even. Once you've burned through the candle the glass jars are recyclable—however, I like to use them in the bathroom to store cotton balls, bobby pins and hair ties. I have a few in my bathroom right now and I always get compliments from guests about how chic it looks. (To remove leftover wax from the jar, just fill it with hot water, let it sit for a few minutes, then using a butter knife to loosen up and remove!)
Claws Out Polish is definitely the holiday gift that keeps giving. Claws Out Polish offers a lineup of colors that are free of chemicals like formaldehyde, Dibutyl Phthalate, or Camphor. In addition, 20% of the proceeds for each color go to support their corresponding non profit. For example, 20% of the proceeds from Suffragist go to support The NAACP and 20% of the proceeds from Uterus support Planned Parenthood. Not only can you purchase nail polishes based on color but also based on the nonprofit that touches your heart.
I happened to come across Portland Bee Balm not too long ago after I stole a tube of the Oregon Mint Balm from my mom. Sorry mom! Made with local beeswax, organic cold pressed extra virgin coconut oil, olive oil and peppermint, not only does it smell amazing but it's also super moisturizing which is great for the cold weather. I've even used the balm on my hands when they've gotten dry. It worked wonders which leads me to hope and pray that they come out with a lotion or body butter soon. A girl can dream, right?
One thing seems to be true for most Portland girls. We want to look cute but we also love our comfort. Local fashion designer Laurs Kemp's Ulli Jumpsuit is the perfect in between and compromise of style and comfort. Shopping for clothing as gifts can be tricky, however, this jumpsuit comes in three easy sizes XS, S/M and L/XL to make the size guessing game that much easier.
Sorel has always had cute boots. But over the past few years they've really stepped up their game and mastered the art of functionality and style. Take it from a girl who spends a lot of time walking around the city in rain, sleet and SNOW (fingers crossed that we don't have a snowpocalypse like last year again) Sorel boots are a good to when you're trying to battle the weather and still look cute and polished. I love the Joan of Arctic Wedge Boot specifically because even though it has a heel, the wedge makes it super comfortable to stand and walk in.
For the girl who loves a minimalist aesthetic Sea + Pattern Jewelry is the way to go! Handmade by local artisan Britt Hawkes with polymer clay, Sea + Pattern is the reflection of modern simplicity and style. What I love most about the collection is that the neural color palette yet bold designs of the jewelry makes them statement pieces however they are still simple enough to be paired with most outfits and worn day after day. From the Black Mono Earrings to the Grey Multi necklace this is definitely a gift that will get a lot of use and will be worn time and time again.
I couldn't end this gift guide without mentioning something food related. Here in Portland we're lucky to have so many amazing artisans and foodies. I'm no pro chef and my culinary skills are definitely limited but the Jacobsen Salt Co salts are top notch! Not only does my food always taste amazing but I also feel like a top chef when I use them. Jacobsen Salt Co offers a handful of fancy salts like Oregon Black Truffle Salt and Infused Rosemary Salt but if all else fails the Himalayan Pink Salt is my go to. Yum!
