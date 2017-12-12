Candles always make for a great multi-use gift and there are so many reasons to love Bridge Nine Candle Co. With over 15 scents (that I can count) I've yet to come across a scent that I haven't liked. My personal favs are Black Amber and White Pine from the Holiday Collection. Every candle is hand poured and made with soy wax and a 100% cotton wick which makes them burn slow and even. Once you've burned through the candle the glass jars are recyclable—however, I like to use them in the bathroom to store cotton balls, bobby pins and hair ties. I have a few in my bathroom right now and I always get compliments from guests about how chic it looks. (To remove leftover wax from the jar, just fill it with hot water, let it sit for a few minutes, then using a butter knife to loosen up and remove!)