Support for Alexa requires a bridge (ugh!), but getting the lock and the bridge bundled together ($250) provides enough of a discount to make the purchase feel ok. August works fine without it, but you'll need it to operate the lock at will from a location outside of your network, which is essential if you need to let the plumber in and can't count on him spending five minutes to install an app. If you're near your place and have your phone on you, however, the location detection knows you're there and can be set to automatically open without the bridge. This is clutch if you just want to walk down the block and don't feel like bringing a set of keys with you.