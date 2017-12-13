If you have any good boys or girls at your house who deserve a new toy just for being so dang adorable, now's the time to act. Amazon's taking discounts on a bunch of different pet things, including 30% off on half a dozen different kinds of treats for cats (and Dentastix for dogs) from Temptations, 40% off on chew toys for dogs from Nylabone, and $9 off this Hide a Squirrel dog toy (pictured).
The most intriguing thing on sale, however, is this dog DNA testing kit ($51 down from $80) from Wisdom Health, which allows you to test mixed breed, purebred or designer dog breed ancestry back to your pooch's great-grandparents. Finally, you can learn what your rescue's truly made of!
Amazon's whole suite of Fire tablet computers, which do all of the normal computing things that other tablets do but at a fraction of the price, are still at their absolute lowest. You can get their base model Fire 7 for $30, the Fire 8 for $50 and the high-definition Fire 10 for $120 through the holidays.
It seems like you guys liked the huge sale on Sonos' whole suite of luxe wireless audio equipment yesterday. Though the sound bar and subwoofer are no longer $70 off, you can still cop the Play:1 speaker, which is Alexa compatable, for $150. $20 more than yesterday, yes, but still $50 cheaper than usual.
It's the opposite of slide season right now, but I'll take 50% off of a pair of Adilette slides, the greatest slide in history, at at time of the year. Using checkout code SLIDE50, you can save 50% on select pairs of Adidas slides at their online store. Easy as that.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
