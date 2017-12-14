Almost every time we've written about meat in the last year the Anova sous vide cooker has wormed its way into the conversation off of the strength of the fact that it cooks meat perfectly. It does this by heating water to whatever temperature you want and maintaining it by circulating it around a pot, into which you put a bag full of meat and flavorings. Once cooked through, you sear off whatever you put in the bag on a nice cast-iron pan, and you have foolproof, perfect meat.