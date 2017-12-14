Musicians: They ususally don't have any money. As someone with a professional indie muso in the family, I know how expensive all of their equipment gets, and every little gear upgrade usually takes months of scrimping and saving.
Luckily for them, Amazon is hosting a big sale on instruments and recording gear, including some really nice studio sets, through the end of the day. Check it out.
There's a lot going on during today's one-day sale on instruments, mics and more. On the one hand, you've got mic & headphone bundles like this absolute steal from Blue ($100 down from $320), ideal both for bedroom R&B recordings, podcasting and Twitch streaming alike.
On the other, you've got actual instruments like electric guitars from Schecter ($99), an $80 keyboard from Casio, plus what looks like serious four and six track recording equipment from Zoom. Whatever your broke musician loved one needs, they've got something for them.
Our smart home writer Pete loves smart plugs because they let you control anything with a plug without having to get off of your couch, either via voice command if you have an Echo Dot (currently $30 down from $50) or via your smart phone. One of the leading smart plug manufacturers, TP-Link, is cutting the price of their plugs from $40 to $20 for a limited time.
As a married man, there's absolutely nothing I love more than accompanying my wife on her trips to shop at Anthropologie. But, boy oh boy, those dresses and tops and ornaments sure can be expensive! Thankfully, they're running a one day sale, taking 40% off dozens of extremely cozy looking items, which is why they're calling it the Cozy Sale.
Now that's a triple combo!! It's tough to find wireless cans for less than a hundo, but today, you can save $95 on this pair from Bohm that has 16 hours of battery life (!!!) and a pair of 40mm drivers.
Almost every time we've written about meat in the last year the Anova sous vide cooker has wormed its way into the conversation off of the strength of the fact that it cooks meat perfectly. It does this by heating water to whatever temperature you want and maintaining it by circulating it around a pot, into which you put a bag full of meat and flavorings. Once cooked through, you sear off whatever you put in the bag on a nice cast-iron pan, and you have foolproof, perfect meat.
Both the upscale, wi-fi enabled Anova ($120) and base level bluetooth model ($99) are on sale until the end of the day. If you've got a meat lover in the family, you've also got the perfect gift.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
