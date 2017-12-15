I just got an iPhone X, and let me tell you, not having a headphone jack sucks ass. If my beloved Sony MDR 7506's ever crap out (probably not, they're basically indestructable) I'll probably end up switching to bluetooth cans, and I'll probably go for something like these guys. They're wireless, have 30 hours of battery life and are calibrated for extra bass, so if you're into the big lows, they're perfect for you.