When I think Nike, I think Air Max 90s, Lebron James and Air Jordans. But I do not think "sale," because they almost never put their best sneakers at anything resembling a discount. But today, things change.
Twenty smackers isn't a gigantic discount, but it is a good one, and anything to make a new pair of sneakers a little cheaper is a good deal in my book.
We here at Cool Stuff are big fans of not having your lunch explode all over your bag. We're pleased to tell you that you can save a nice $9 on an eight-piece (that's four containers) set of leakproof containers from OXO. Your purse will never be victimized by tuna salad again.
I just got an iPhone X, and let me tell you, not having a headphone jack sucks ass. If my beloved Sony MDR 7506's ever crap out (probably not, they're basically indestructable) I'll probably end up switching to bluetooth cans, and I'll probably go for something like these guys. They're wireless, have 30 hours of battery life and are calibrated for extra bass, so if you're into the big lows, they're perfect for you.
Save $50 on the Star Wars: Battlefront PS4 Slim bundle
The PS4 rules. Star Wars rules. Saving $50 so you can buy another game rules.
All of this rules, folks.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren’t paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments