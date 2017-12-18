Skip the cutesy prints and patterns and opt for matte black luggage by Raden. Aside from the fact that they are gorgeous and will coordinate perfectly with her #ootd they also come equipped with a charger that will allow her to charge any device up to six times and a tracking system so she'll always know where her suitcase is. They also have an app that will tell you when the battery is running low, check flights and more. This is definitely the chic way to travel!