Shopping for gifts is hard enough let alone trying to shop for the fashion enthusiast in your life. Either they've got champagne taste or a super-specific aesthetic and style which makes it almost impossible to know what to gift them. The struggle is real but to help you out I've compiled a list of 15 fashion-related gifts at varying price ranges that the fashion lover on your list will love.
Nothing says 'fashion' quite like marble. Give her phone an upgrade with a marble phone case, bonus points if you gift her a marble PopSocket grip ($10) as well. A cracked screen is not fashionable.
Skip the cutesy prints and patterns and opt for matte black luggage by Raden. Aside from the fact that they are gorgeous and will coordinate perfectly with her #ootd they also come equipped with a charger that will allow her to charge any device up to six times and a tracking system so she'll always know where her suitcase is. They also have an app that will tell you when the battery is running low, check flights and more. This is definitely the chic way to travel!
Glitter Boots are one of Fall/Winter's biggest fashion trends. From Saint Laurent's glitter slouch boot to Chanel's knee-high boot the glitter boots have become a favorite in the fashion world. And why not? Sure they command a lot of attention but they're fun, and I think we all could use a little more fun coupled with a tad of ridiculousness.
What does Stranger Things have to do with fashion? Well, when Louis Vuitton featured Stranger Things merch in their Spring 2018 runway show it all became clear. Considering some of the "interesting" outfits and ensembles that sometimes comes down the runway at fashion shows there has probably always been a parallel between sci-fi and fashion. This millennial pink sweatshirt could also be a good choice.
Every year there's an IT-girl pair of sunnies and this year it's these cat-eyed sunglases. Okay, okay so I'm totally jumping on the bandwagon with this one but these glasses are cute and I've yet to see someone that didn't tres fashionable in these specs.
Whoever said fashion girls don't eat was wrong. Pair world-renowned fashion designer, Zac Posen with delicious recipes and you've got the makings of a great gift for the Carrie Bradshaw's that store sweaters in their oven.
Chic Coffee Table Books, $40-$80
Chic coffee table books always make the perfect gift. Harper's Bazaar is the original OG holding the title as the first fashion magazine, ever. In 2017 the magazine turned 150 and to celebrate they launched Harper's Bazaar: 150 Years: The Greatest Moments ($40) sharing the most iconic and memorable pieces of work from their archive.
Another great book option is Betak: Fashion Show Revolution ($80). Alexandre de Betak is responsible for designing more than 1,000 runways over the past 25 years, creating art-focused sets for designers such as Raf Simons, Michael Kors, Christian Dior, and Jason Wu. From Narnia-inspired crystal ice caves to importing mountains and mountains of delphiniums, Betak: Fashion Show Revolution features some of the most memorable runways created by Betak. It's pretty incredible and definitely a page-turner.
Adult coloring books are a thing. According to psychologists, coloring as an adult helps combat stress and quiet the mind but let's be real, coloring is also really fun. Paris Street Style: A Coloring Book is the perfect fashion girls coloring book.
Scrunchies are making a comeback! From Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez to the New York Fashion Week runway, the '80's accessory is back and bringing with it some serious nostalgia.
Get the fashion girl on your list a pack of scrunchies and earn some serious cool points for being up on the latest trends. Velvet scrunchies are a cute spin on the throwback trend. I'm also loving Portland fashion designer REIFHaus's silk and organza scrunchies.
Leave the red solo cups and frat houses in college: Prosecco Pong is the classy girl version of beer pong. The game comes with 12 plastic coupes and millennial pink pink pong balls making it a stylishly trendy drinking game to get the party started with a touch of class.
Although we live in the digital world of Instagram and Facebook, nothing beats being able to hold a picture in your hand, hang it on your wall or refrigerator. The Portable Printer is a pocket-sized gadget that can instantly print business card sized photos directly from your phone. And, importantly, it's rose gold.
If you've ever tried to have a conversation via text when it's 32 degrees out you know the struggle. Not only are these gloves super cute but they're also functional.
This wireless charger is perfect for the girl that's always on her phone. It's stylish and practical and is a win, win as far as gifting goes. This wristlet by Rebecca Minkoff ($150) is also a good choice for discrete charging.
There's no cooler way to capture the moment or document an OOTD than with a throwback Polaroid camera. This is definitely a stylish gadget she'll love.
Last but not least, meet the Selfie Button, the Kate Spade Bluetooth button that allows you to take selfies remotely from your phone. This gold plated genius button allows users to frame their shot from a distance and doubles as a cute keychain. Best. Gift. Ever. If you ask me.
