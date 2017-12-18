Oh shit! Christmas is in a week!
I'm responsible and got all of my shopping and mailing done this weekend. But I know I'm writing for an alternative media company, which means you, dear reader, probably do not have your shit together.
Luckily, there's still time. Amazon Prime will still get you millions of things to your doorstep in two days (for free), or will drop off your package to the Amazon@DowntownPortland shop in downtown. Or, you can check out a couple other of these fine sales we have here for you today.
Much like everyone else whose made the painful transition into adulthood, I'm a big fan of socks and underpants, particularly, Adidas' low cut Climalite Socks ($7, currently) and their 2-packs of boxer briefs ($24). You can take 20% off those and a whole lot more at checkout through the end of the day with the code SAVEMORE.
I saw the new Star Wars movie this weekend. I'm undecided whether it's one of the biggest pieces of shit in film history or a brilliant deconstruction of the entire series' tropes. Either way, this $50 discount on the 1 terabyte PS4 Slim and the newest game in the Star Wars franchise remains one of the best holiday deals this year, and ought to be snapped up by anyone who's on the fence about a new media and gaming console.
I wrote about Anker's awesome PowerPort Speed 5-port wall charger this morning. With it, Anker sent me one of their beastly lightning cables (review coming soon), which constitutes six feet of nylon-braided cell phone charging power. With tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 pounds of force, a travel pouch and a lifetime fucking warranty, $12 (down from $18) is a great deal for the last lightning cord you'll ever have to buy.
We're a fan of smart home stuff and inexpensive electronics. Check it out.
