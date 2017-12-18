I saw the new Star Wars movie this weekend. I'm undecided whether it's one of the biggest pieces of shit in film history or a brilliant deconstruction of the entire series' tropes. Either way, this $50 discount on the 1 terabyte PS4 Slim and the newest game in the Star Wars franchise remains one of the best holiday deals this year, and ought to be snapped up by anyone who's on the fence about a new media and gaming console.