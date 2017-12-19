Huh, it seems like just last week we were extolling the virtues of August's smart lock technology. A smart lock lets you control the locks on your doors from a distance via your smartphone. Not only will you never be locked out of your home again, but you can set them up so visiting guests (i.e. Airbnbers) can get in and out without hassle, or your buddies can come over and feed your pets while you're out of town.