At this point I sincerely hope you've got all of your holiday shopping wrapped up because you're now cutting it really close, my friend. But if you need to get some last minute gifts, clear out 45 minutes today and get it done because the window is closing.
The first ever Cool Stuff post implored you to save up to $1,000 on traffic citations for using your cellphone while driving. Well, we implore again: You can still get snapped for up to $1,000 for using your cellphone while you drive, so we still recommend a smartphone mount for driving with Google Maps, music services or anything else playing in your whip.
iOttie has four models of universal smartphone mounts at a nice discount for today only. Our pick is the One Touch 4 ($18 down from $25) which can mount on the windshield or dash, and is compatible with Apple and Android phones. But they've also got a CD-slot mounted option ($14), an air vent mounted option ($14) and a wireless charging option ($35) available.
Huh, it seems like just last week we were extolling the virtues of August's smart lock technology. A smart lock lets you control the locks on your doors from a distance via your smartphone. Not only will you never be locked out of your home again, but you can set them up so visiting guests (i.e. Airbnbers) can get in and out without hassle, or your buddies can come over and feed your pets while you're out of town.
August's smart lock usually sells for at least $200, but it's on a steep discount down to $140 today. If you or your smart home-obsessed friend is looking for the next piece for their buildout, take a look.
A Cool Stuff kitchen gadget roundup bonanza!
In the market for a last minute gift for the home cook? Check all of this stuff out.
Comments