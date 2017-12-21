Invented by former Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick in 2005, TRX is a suspension training system that uses bodyweight and gravity to make every muscle in your body burn with the fury of a thousand suns. As you can see from the image above, it's a series of harnesses which you can affix to pretty much anything in your home. You then use the handles to isolate particular muscles, or to suspend your weight and do a series of simple bodyweight exercises. I've trained TRX before and it's extremely effective. It will leave you heaving in a pile on your floor as you wonder how moving one leg back and forth for 30 seconds can require every last drop of willpower. You can use it from home, and it's very popular among Crossfit types. The basic TRX kit is usally $190, but you can get it for a nice $100 for today only.