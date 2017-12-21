It's almost January, the worst month of the year and the one where we all decide, with varying levels of sincerity, to improve our lives in some way or another. I'm contemplating doing a run at Dry January to see if it improves my mental and/or physical health. I'm also probably going to return to weight and flexibility training to supplement the combat sport I started training earlier this year because I'm constantly getting injured (the entire left side of my body is jacked up right now) due to never stretching or strengthening anything.
But, there's another fun thing you can do, which, take it from me, will whip your ass into shape in no time.
Invented by former Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick in 2005, TRX is a suspension training system that uses bodyweight and gravity to make every muscle in your body burn with the fury of a thousand suns. As you can see from the image above, it's a series of harnesses which you can affix to pretty much anything in your home. You then use the handles to isolate particular muscles, or to suspend your weight and do a series of simple bodyweight exercises. I've trained TRX before and it's extremely effective. It will leave you heaving in a pile on your floor as you wonder how moving one leg back and forth for 30 seconds can require every last drop of willpower. You can use it from home, and it's very popular among Crossfit types. The basic TRX kit is usally $190, but you can get it for a nice $100 for today only.
Earlier this week I was complaining bitterly about my cord situation at home and how Anker's PowerPort Speed helped solve (well, mitigate) it. Today, another thing that would help with it is $17 off: This wireless cellphone charger from RAVPower. It works with any Qi-enabled smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy 8 and the newest iPhone models, and will mean you never have to futz around with a lightning cable again.
Now this is a deal. Amazon Basics is Amazon's store brand of mundane household items, everything from batteries to power strips to exercise equipment to pet stuff to phone chargers. For now, you can take 20% or more off of dozens of the extremely boring, basic household items that we all need to function, all of which are already priced as cheaply as possible.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
