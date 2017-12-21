As a kid in small town Southern Oregon, I wore flip flops and a pullover sweatshirt year-round. I just thought being wet and cold for a few hours a day was part and parcel of the winter months.

As a kid in small town Southern Oregon, I wore flip flops and a pullover sweatshirt year-round. I just thought being wet and cold for a few hours a day was part and parcel of the winter months.

Now that a sick day means more stress than fun and the winds have more of a bite north of the Umpqua Valley, I care a lot more about being warm and dry. I note those things separately because I am rarely both. My wintertime jacketing really only developed enough to include a raincoat and a hoodless puffer.

Now that a sick day means more stress than fun and the winds have more of a bite north of the Umpqua Valley, I care a lot more about being warm and dry. I note those things separately because I am rarely both. My wintertime jacketing really only developed enough to include a raincoat and a hoodless puffer.

The lightweight 2-in-1 situation includes a sleek insulated liner inside the waterproof shell, easily zipping onto the other, with a pair of adjustable cords inside the shell for cinching the waist for a more defined silhouette.

The lightweight 2-in-1 situation includes a sleek insulated liner inside the waterproof shell, easily zipping onto the other, with a pair of adjustable cords inside the shell for cinching the waist for a more defined silhouette.