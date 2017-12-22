It's holiday dinner time with friends and family, and whether they go really well or really poorly, you'll be fitting in some recovery time before a night out for New Years. In some ways that means self-care, like a good night's sleep or gifting yourself a fresh charger that won't take 13 hrs. Others may be seeking preventative measures to avoid the usual tense chats when pre-dinner stress is at its peak, like tiring out your parents with the Amazon Echo before they have a chance to start asking about your career trajectory.
Alexa is the unloved step-sibling you never knew you needed. My dad is so flattered at the sensation that he has a personal assistant, he takes out any disappointing tones and cutting critique on Alexa if it can't identify the weather forecast of the exact city in the Dominican Republic the first try. Usually $99, today you can get the newest, 2nd generation Echo in different colors and textures for $80.
No longer sweaty, concrete masses, this shredded memory foam moves more like feather down that one lump of foam. With an extra layer of fiber and foam bits that you can actually remove if it's too thick for your sleeping preferences, you are able to customize the pillow to your body. Comes in removable, washable 100% cotton case, and in two sizes for queen/king beds. Regularly $70 each, this is a killer deal.
The Basics are a mix of everything helpful around the house and in the car, from HDMI cords to puppy training pads and velvet coat hangers. All the small things, even cheaper than usual for now.
