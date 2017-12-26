If you are still using the same brushes you used to get ready for prom, you need a new set of brushes. These synthetic, domed face brushes are the secret to seamless makeup application, the soft, skinny bristles buffing out any foundation streaks and vital for that soft airbrushed look. Eye brushes are even more important to update regularly, in order to avoid a bacteria-ridden brush anywhere near your delicate eye area, and just because newer models of synthetic bristles are baby soft.

