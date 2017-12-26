I've tried them all. And I mean, whatever new type of waterproof catches my eye at Rite Aid along with higher-end department store brands like Dior and Lancome. Cheaper formulas from Maybelline and Revlon have that too-wet consistency at first, are great for a week or two after it's dried out a bit, and then become a clumpy, un-swipeable glob. Those $30 luxury tubes look great when you first apply, but I hadn't found any formula that held my curl past lunch.

The Eyeko Sport waterproof mascara was something new to try, from an intriguing company that exclusively makes eye makeup and nothing more. At a more agreeable price point of $25, for something I wear every day. (Only $19 on Amazon right now!)