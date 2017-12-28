Gift set season is actually the best time to experiment, because the value of multiple colors or formulas in each set gives you a chance to try several new products for the price of one. Now even the holiday sets are marked down, so you can try a 4-piece set of Bite mini liquid lipsticks for just $15, or finally see if the buzz around Ouai haircare's texturizing spray and treatment masque is worth it with a 4-piece set for $20.