Everything is on sale this week. Most of Fred Meyer's is 20% off right now. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the red tags and slashed prices in every window and browser, take a look at some of our picks for discounted necessities.
Whether in a home or apartment, power tools can come in handy. And until the end of the year, DeWalt has huge markdowns on power drills, sets of drill bits, table saws, and various tool kits. Today is a chance to grab one of their most popular combos, the 12-Volt Max Drill/Driver / Impact Driver Kit, for $125, including battery pack.
Gift set season is actually the best time to experiment, because the value of multiple colors or formulas in each set gives you a chance to try several new products for the price of one. Now even the holiday sets are marked down, so you can try a 4-piece set of Bite mini liquid lipsticks for just $15, or finally see if the buzz around Ouai haircare's texturizing spray and treatment masque is worth it with a 4-piece set for $20.
If you ever ride with other people in your car, you've wished for more USB ports. Besides regular USB ports, this also comes with a three foot cord in 1 Type C and Micro USB Cable for LG V20 G5 G6, Nexus 5X/6P and more. This little number is usually $45. Today you can get it for $12.74.
30% off Orthotic Insoles for Flat Feet by NAZAROO
My flat feet rely on insoles but use them until they're essentially just a backup sole for my shoes. Do your arches, heels, legs and back a favor and refresh your pair. These insoles come in every different shoe size and help to alleviate collapsed arches, plantar fasciitis, pronation, and you can try them out for as low as $12.71 today.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
