Working from home is a mixed bag. You get to run your own schedule, enjoy the comforts of home or work from wherever, but you also have to be your own supervisor and actively maximize productivity. Personally, setting my bong out of my direct view helps. Here are some of today's best deals for making any environment more work-friendly.
Free yourself from the limits of cords and tabletops with this lightweight keyboard that works with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows, with shortcut keys for all four systems. Powered by AAA batteries (not included), it connects to your laptop, tablet or smartphone, which makes it a useful backup precaution for completing a project on the go when your computer is acting up.
Save money and make your kitchen feel like a cafe when you take a break for a coffee. The ceramic burrs are customizable in 18 different settings for your preferred coarseness, and being powered by makes it just as good for camping as it is when making a fancy single cup for yourself. Only $14 today, this thing is usually $100!
On deadline days, a whole workday can go by without leaving the house. In my sparsely-windowed apartment, that means I lose all sense of time. Stay aware of the world outside and keep your procrastination in check with this all-in-one clock, weather forecast, alarm clock, calendar and indoor temperature and humidity monitor. Over half off at $13.02 until 12:30p today.
Kindle Best Sellers Starting at $1.99
Take advantage of a digital day deal on Amazon for those afternoons when a meeting gets cancelled and you need to pass some time while out and about.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments