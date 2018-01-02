Some of us bookmark items all year, awaiting major sales that take the sting out of a highly-anticipated splurge. Resisting the temptation of in-between-season sales until those double-digit, clearance markdowns start showing up. If you managed ignoring those wish list items until this point, bravo, and enjoy the bounty of your determination with these insane post-holiday discounts.
Crazy deals for womens, mens and kids apparel and shoes, including the pictured Women's Nike Free RN 2017 running shoes for $63.73, and a pair of Men's Nike Air Huarache in white for $67.48. The promo code is WINTER25, but the discount may automatically be reflected in your shopping cart when viewing items.
With an especially large selection of household items on sale, this can be a shrewd opportunity to get some winter/spring birthday gifts out of the way. This timeless velvet kimono-styled robe, usually $128, is available for $47.97 right now, and you can get one of these gilded, monogrammed coat hooks for just $5.97.
Sleek and comfy, these 40mm headphones are usually $100, on discount right now for $69.99. There's a built-in microphone to take a phone call without re-entering the noisy real world, and about thirty hours of playtime per charge.
Never trip on a power strip again with this versatile tower of power. 10 outlets and 4 USB slots give room for all your devices, and its six foot cord makes it easy to place it where the tabletop/shelf friendly design will be most convenient.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments