A longtime professional makeup artist who rose to fame getting the supermodels of the 1990s runway ready, Tilbury's cosmetic line is everything she wished existed when she was getting started in the industry. Logical products that have a more customized approach, like recommending eyeshadow palettes by eye and hair color to showcase everyone's individual beauty more naturally. But glowy primers and luxurious Old Hollywood-inspired lipsticks aside, the Brow Lift eyebrow pencil is truly Tilbury's greatest innovation.

Technically a three-in-one magic plastic wand, there's a brush on one end and a creamy pencil on the other, each with a sleek protective cap. The shape of the pencil is a skinny, tapered rectangle at the tip, so you can easily define brows with short, light-handed strokes, or use it more liberally to really fill and shape the brow to your liking and still look natural. Tilbury recommends using the brush to smooth and shape your eyebrows before you begin, and I say go over them again after the pencil to blur any harsh lines that may look too drawn-in.