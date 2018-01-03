To complement our Health and Wellness issue on stands today, here are some of the best discounts for products that make taking care of yourself easier. Note that most of these items are lightning deals that end around noon.
We all get woken up by our phones lighting up with an incoming email notification anyway, right? Set your light to slowly brighten in time with your alarm to wake up, and it has multiple settings for color and nature sounds or FM radio. This is about as close to Kubrick's HAL as I want to get, but I also appreciate calming my wake up process any way possible. You can try it for $26.83 before 11am.
I love a glass water bottle as much as the next person, but I also love dropping my bag really dramatically when I get home, and the more adventurous of recreational folks ought to have something break-resistant (and of course, BPA-free) around. For $9.60 today, try this 20 oz. bottle with moveable colored bands that you can position to set and track hydration goals, or just customize to your aesthetic liking.
Although meant for cooking ingredients, I'll point out that the more sensitive food scales are also ideal for measuring smaller doses of cannabis. Usually $39.99, you can get this one for $10 until midday today. This one's going fast!
Sometimes wrapping a frozen brick of Blue Ice in a dish towel just doesn't cut it. For post-workout relief, relieving menstrual cramps, or comfort when you catch a cold, this classic reusable pack is hard to beat, and only $6 till this afternoon.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments