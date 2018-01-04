Without a gift certificate or pending nuptials, the high-end kitchenwares at Sur La Table can feel unattainable, or at least a bit splurge-y. But having one quality cooking tool can mean hundreds more meals cooked at home, with more relish, versus eating out at a restaurant again because the egg residue in your frying pan needs another few hours to soak. Be your own wedding registry and turn your kitchen into one that you like spending time in.