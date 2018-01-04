Without a gift certificate or pending nuptials, the high-end kitchenwares at Sur La Table can feel unattainable, or at least a bit splurge-y. But having one quality cooking tool can mean hundreds more meals cooked at home, with more relish, versus eating out at a restaurant again because the egg residue in your frying pan needs another few hours to soak. Be your own wedding registry and turn your kitchen into one that you like spending time in.
Who doesn't need a new skillet? The non-toxic ceramic coating is free of PFOA, PFAS and persistent pollutants as well as lead or cadmium and will not blister or peel, even when heated to temperatures of up to 600°F. Though if it does, there is a 2-year warranty on the coating. Available in the 12″ and 8″ size, both $54.99 while supplies last.
Joseph Joseph Square Colander, $8.99 Today
The single handle makes this ideal for rinsing ingredients under a faucet, and its position away from the body means no more scalded hands after dumping a pot of spaghetti into the colander. It also allows you to scoop blanched veggies out of a boiling pot more efficiently.
Considering that a hard boil is the best way to purify tap water, killing possible bacteria, there's a lot to be said for an electric kettle that will make being healthy easier. Yes, having an instant carafe of hot water is super convenient for tea and coffee, but it also makes it easier to boil water before using a nasal rinse or neti pot.
Great for setting beneath a dish rack or a drying area for big pots and pans that won't fit in a dishwasher. When dishes are dry, simply fold and store in your towel drawer to free up counter space. This reversible XL size comes in various colors, on sale today starting at $4.33.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments