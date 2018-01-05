Although plenty of people are swearing off the news, now is not a time to unexpectedly lose touch with the outside world. Keep your phone charged up and ready for anything, anywhere with these time-sensitive discounts.
Did you get a new phone for Christmas? It's f****** huge, isn't it? Get a case on it before the eventual slip-up and protect that big, beautiful screen from imminent drops onto the ground. Other colors on sale for $9.99, but this clear case is only $6.99 today.
If you are still too cool for a bluetooth headset, at least get a car mount. Everyone can see you're on your phone. This universal cradle stand works with iPhone 7 / 7P / 6s / 6P / 5S, Galaxy S5 / S6 / S7 / S8, Google, LG, Huawei, among other smartphones. Usually $49.99, you can get it for $8.99 before noon today.
We are all sick of outdated and duplicate charging cords filling in every corner of your storage closet. This provides a standard charge for iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / Nexus / Xperia, and a 'fast charge' for Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 Edge. Tip: Charge full throttle by using a QC2.0 / QC3.0 adapter; simply equip your device with a Qi receiver if it's not Qi-enabled out of the box. Does not charge through metal phone cases or cases thicker than 3 mm.
Take less time to juice up your phone on the go with this portable external, and enjoy the built in LED flashlight when camping (or if the power grid totally collapses). 2 USB Ports, compatible with iPhone 7 6s 6 Plus 5s, iPad tablet, and Samsung. Usually $67, but get it for $14 this morning only.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
