As it turns out, neck support isn't really the problem with trying to sleep on a plane: it's posture. When I try to sleep sitting up, all of my bodyweight sinks onto my tailbone, which quickly becomes uncomfortable, bordering on painful (if you want to simulate the sensation have a friend punch you at the top of your butt, then imagine that while trying to sleep). Guess what's not on my tailbone? My neck. Though the increased neck support was nice, I suppose, it didn't help me in having to reposition myself in a weird penumbral dream/sleep state while the plane shook, which was the actual source of my discomfort.